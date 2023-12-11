Man, 70, perishes in house fire

In a devastating incident on Tuesday evening in Keng, Morolong ward, approximately 60 kilometers from Mabutsane village, a 70-year-old man lost his life in a house fire.

The charred remains of the elderly man were discovered in his burning traditional hut by neighbours.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 18:30 hrs when the man’s 52-year-old brother, who resided nearby, noticed smoke emanating from his elder brother’s home.

Upon reaching the scene, he found the house ablaze and urgently sought help from neighbours.

Quickly responding to the distress call, neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire. Once the flames were subdued, they entered the house and recovered the deceased’s body, which, tragically, was partially burnt.

Upon arrival at Mabutsane Clinic, a medical doctor pronounced him dead.

Superintendent Batani Lehuma, the commander of Mabutsane police station, confirmed the ongoing investigation into the incident.

He revealed that, while the deceased was alone in the house at the time, he usually resided with his nephews.

“The suspicion is that the man may have inadvertently ignited a fire inside the hut and, unable to rescue himself, succumbed to the flames,” he said, further emphasising the importance of caring for the elderly, urging communities to ensure they have someone around for assistance and companionship.