Makhadzi to pay her respects

A host of dignitaries and celebrities both from within and outside the borders of Botswana are expected to attend the Saturday mass burial of the 45 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) who tragically died in a bus crash on Easter weekend.

Famous artists from the ZCC faith from across the border are expected to come to pay their last respects.

Amongst the stars expected to attend are South African songbird Makhadzi.

This was confirmed by Gilbert Seagile of Gilbert Promotions in a brief interview with The Voice Online.

Seagile said MakhadI will arrive on Saturday morning and will proceed to the burial site.