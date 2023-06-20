Landboard chair loses land case

Court dismisses Kgang's illegal tribal land claims Chairperson of Kweneng Land Board, Kgang Kgang has lost a case in which he wanted to illegally disposes Boitumelo Setlhabi of her land situated at Mmokolodi in the Kweneng Tribal Area. Appearing before Lobatse High Court Judge, Michael Motlhabi this week, Kgang left the court a disgraced man […]