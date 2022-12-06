Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

You May Also Like
News
At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of...
News
Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo has lamented the financial constraints his council finds itself under. In his Full Council session address on Monday Radisigo...
News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...
Entertainment
International Men's Day celebrated in Ghetto The boys came out to play in Francistown on Friday as the city celebrated International Men’s Day a...
Entertainment
Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...
Entertainment
A festival in the foothills Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month....
Entertainment
Lying Prophet Popular and controversial Aposttle King Mojadigo is indeed a strange man. Known for his knack to prophecy doom over missing people, the...