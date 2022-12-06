Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

Woolworths Botswana this week donated clothing worth P2 million to five charitable organisations.

Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age beneficiaries, Legae La Balwetsi le Masiela will get clothes valued at P400 000 for adults and children, Camphill Centre P500 000 for youth, Rankoromane Centre- clothes worth P400 000 and Mabu Projects- clothes valued at P120 000 for new born babies.

Giving the objectives of the donations, Woolworths Botswana Country General Manager Gorata Abotseng-Lekau said she believes the gesture will put a smile onto the faces of the bene...