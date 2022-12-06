Kavuru’s copper crusade

Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun

A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as the tourism town continues to position itself as a destination of choice for business investment.

Seen as a key driver towards mechanised mining, Kavuru has been running since 2019 but, after several upgrades, was officially opened by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane in his capacity as Acting State President.

“Maun is truly blessed to have a state-of-the-art facility such as this one, where excellent safety, quality and prod...