Kavuru’s copper crusade

News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...
Business
300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...
News
Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place Botswana has successfully lobbied the Convention on Endangered Species of Fauna and Wildlife (CITES)...
News
Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...
Business
CCTV suppliers beef up local security There were already a whole host of CCTV, protection and security technology dealers around when Canterquip set up...
Entertainment
Magilo drops Milika video Ikalanga rap guru Magilo (Gilbert Modise) has just released visuals to his new single 'Milika'. The Quantity Surveyor who has...
Business
MEET THE BOSS Although relatively content in his career as a secondary school teacher, in 2006 Dr Antoney Joseph saw an opportunity and grabbed...