Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Kavuru’s copper crusade

By

Published

Kavuru's copper crusade
GREAT EXPECTIONS: Tsogwane

Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun

A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as the tourism town continues to position itself as a destination of choice for business investment.

Seen as a key driver towards mechanised mining, Kavuru has been running since 2019 but, after several upgrades, was officially opened by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane in his capacity as Acting State President.

“Maun is truly blessed to have a state-of-the-art facility such as this one, where excellent safety, quality and prod...

SING UP and Login to read full story.
Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The ugly face of salivary cancer The ugly face of salivary cancer

News

The ugly face of salivary cancer

*Desperate patient pleads for help

2 hours ago
Raised by a carton of chibuku Raised by a carton of chibuku

News

Raised by a carton of chibuku

The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...

1 week ago

Business

Teemane mall adds new sparkle to Letlhakane

300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...

1 week ago

News

The elephant in the room

Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place Botswana has successfully lobbied the Convention on Endangered Species of Fauna and Wildlife (CITES)...

1 week ago
NYEC set for serowe this weekend NYEC set for serowe this weekend

News

NYEC set for serowe this weekend

Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...

1 week ago

Business

Cantering to the rescue

CCTV suppliers beef up local security There were already a whole host of CCTV, protection and security technology dealers around when Canterquip set up...

1 week ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 18 November 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 18 November 2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 18 November 2022

Magilo drops Milika video Ikalanga rap guru Magilo (Gilbert Modise) has just released visuals to his new single 'Milika'. The Quantity Surveyor who has...

18/11/2022
The brains behind GUC The brains behind GUC

Business

The brains behind GUC

MEET THE BOSS Although relatively content in his career as a secondary school teacher, in 2006 Dr Antoney Joseph saw an opportunity and grabbed...

08/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.