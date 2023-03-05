Jilted man commits suicide

Police in Tonota have confirmed the death of a man who committed suicide following a break up with his girlfriend who is also the mother of his child.

The Zimbabwean illegal immigrant couple whose toxic relationship turned violent last year, resulting in a police case, were deported only to return separately early this year and stayed at Tonota's Tholo ward.

Tonota police Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Ngada confirmed that the 27-year-old woman turned down her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend's repeated attempts for reconciliation and that on the fateful day he had asked her to go and c...