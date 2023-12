*Former Debswana Engineer challenges dismissal in high-stakes Industrial Court battle - Advertisement - A former female engineer at Orapa, Letlhakane, Damtshaa Mines, Kelebogile Moesi, has brought a case against Debswana Mining Company to the Gaborone Industrial Court, challenging her dismissal in July 2017. She is demanding reinstatement and three years’ worth of salary. The long-standing […]