Jilted lover in court for threatening to kill his child

A jealous Lentsweletau man is in police custody after threatening to kill his two-year-old son as punishment for his ex-girlfriend whom he accuses of having an affair with her cab driver.

Gaolatlhe Letshelea, 40, was arraigned before a Molepolole Magistrates Court last Monday and was further remanded on Thursday after the court postponed his bail hearing.

Although Larona Molelekedi, the mother of his son has since told the police that they ended their relationship six months ago, Letshelea is said to be having difficulty accepting the breakup.

According to the charge sheet, Letshelea on July 18th, 2024, at Thamaga village in Kweneng District, uttered threatening words to Larona Molelekedi. “Larona Molelekedi, if we don’t meet, I am going to kill our child and kill myself. If the police keep chasing me, I will overturn the vehicle, killing the child and myself.”

On that day, Letshelea is said to have arrived at his Molelekedi’s place in the evening with some snacks for the boy and requested to go with him to meet a certain pastor.

Later he phoned Molelekedi complaining about the cab driver transporting their son, claiming he did not want him to use her boyfriend’s car.

After Molelekedi advised him to hire a different cab and pay for it to collect their son, the furious Letshelea kept calling and shouting at her till she decided to block his mobile number.

Letshelea is said to have then reported the issue to Thamaga police station, insisting that he wanted the cab driver to stop transporting his son.

After the boy’s mother realised the seriousness of the issue, she unblocked Letshelea’s number and asked him to bring the child back home.

Letshelea is said to have told her that he could only take the child to Thamaga police station as she was exposing him to danger ‘sleeping around’ with the cab driver.

Since Molelekedi was in Gaborone, she sought help at Gaborone West police station.

Letshelea is said to have kept calling and ordering her to come accompanied by the cab driver.

He allegedly threatened to kill the baby and himself if she did not comply.

Letshelea was arrested the following day after deciding to hand the child over to a relative at a filling station in Thamaga.

He will be back in court for bail hearing on August 27th, 2024.