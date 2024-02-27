In honour of Beata Kasale – Kabango

Y-Care 88th Marokolwane farm charity walk to be held

The annual Y-Care Charitable Trust’s 88th Pre-Walk returns to Marokolwane Farms in the Kgatleng District next weekend.

The 18-km walk will be once again held in honour of The Voice founding Publisher, Beata-Kasale-Kabango, who was one of the first sponsors of the Charitable Trust.

Speaking in an interview, Voice Journalist Daniel Chida shared fond memories of Kasale-Kabango whom he described as a kindhearted matriarch and a philanthropist.

“Ausi B,” Kasale-Kabango was fondly known was well known for her spirit of giving and her love for charity and helping the less privileged in the society.

“I am expecting the walk to be a success as we do not only walk to honour our dearly departed former boss but for health and charity purposes as well.”

Y-Care Trust Coordinator Sarona Moabi explained that there will be a pre-walk each month until October, and that each walk carries its own significance.

“The upcoming walk will be dedicated to honoring Kasale-Kabango as we celebrate 20 years of changing lives,” said Moabi

Proceeds of the Marokolwane farms will be donated to Autism Botswana organisation

Evely Kwapa, a member of Autism Botswana, expressed their gratitude for being chosen as the beneficiary of the event.

She highlighted the timing of the walk as a perfect one since it is in March, coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day commemorated on April 2nd to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

Kwapa also emphasized the various programmes and therapies provided by Autism Botswana, which will benefit from the donation.

Overall, the event not only serves as a tribute to Kasale-Kabango’s legacy but also aims to promote health and support charitable causes, exemplifying the spirit of community involvement and philanthropy.