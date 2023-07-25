Connect with us

A sharp stab in the back
ALLEGED LOVE RIVALS: Makhi and Batlang

Woman steals friend's baby daddy and drags baby mama to court Tears flow freely from her eyes. Silently she moves her baby back into position as it suckles at her breast. The cold weather is unforgiving, but the baby’s blanket keeps slipping and every time the mother gently pulls it up, catching it just before […]

The big American dream The big American dream

News

The big American dream

Local SMMES exhibit at US-Africa Summit The US-AFRICA Summit held at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Tlokweng last week has come and gone,...

2 hours ago
No brotherly love No brotherly love

News

No brotherly love

*Bluetown boy, 16, accused of teen brother's murder

2 hours ago
'Hunger made me do it!' 'Hunger made me do it!'

News

‘Hunger made me do it!’

*Hungry herdboy gets five years for stealing calf

2 hours ago
HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence

News

HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence

Maun Magistrates court has slapped a man convicted for two counts of rape to twenty years in prison. When passing sentence this week, Chief...

3 hours ago

News

BDF Army Captain arraigned before Extension II court for the murders at Village Garrison.

WATCH - Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa, the BDF army officer accused of fatally gunning down two women on Monday at Gaborone Village Garrison has been...

6 days ago
Sticky fingers, loose lips Sticky fingers, loose lips

News

Sticky fingers, loose lips

*Suspects overheard at court seemingly discussing plot to kill Magistrate

18/07/2023
Building big Building big

Business

Building big

BHC plan high-value projects to rebuild profits Aims to deliver 1, 680 Housing Units in two years After experiencing a huge dent in their...

18/07/2023
The wait goes on The wait goes on

News

The wait continues

*Still no postmortem results released six months after soldier's wife's death

18/07/2023
