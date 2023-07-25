A sharp stab in the back

Woman steals friend's baby daddy and drags baby mama to court Tears flow freely from her eyes. Silently she moves her baby back into position as it suckles at her breast. The cold weather is unforgiving, but the baby’s blanket keeps slipping and every time the mother gently pulls it up, catching it just before […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Boseja ward, Court Stories, Kgosi Bringle Dithapo, Leene Batlang, Maun, single count of assault, Stella Makhi, Xhabara primary school
Click to comment