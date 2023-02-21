Hunger and handcuffs

A hungry woman caught stealing beef stew from Spar will dine in on prison food for the next week after G West Customary Court ordered she be locked up while awaiting sentencing.

It was a decision that caused 47-year-old Zimbabwean, Monalisa Yotamu to let out a howl of anguish before breaking down in a flood of tears and burying her head in her hands in disbelief.

The Bontleng resident, who turned up for Wednesday’s hearing on crutches, is accused of trying to steal P134 worth of beef stew from Pula Spar in Gaborone’s Block 6 location on 9th February.

Yotamu was reportedly caught red h...