Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

FSG partner with Hollard Life

By

Published

FSG partner with Hollard Life
NEW PARTNERSHIP: Tau and Moribame-Setiko announcing the new partnership

Funeral Services Group (FSG) officially launched their partnership with Hollard Life Botswana which aims to create a seamless experience that alleviates the burden on families during their times of grief. The enhanced funeral insurance products launched offer increased benefits at a minimal increment of premiums. Speaking at the launch, FSG Head of Sales Tebogo Moribame-Setiko […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.