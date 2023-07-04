FSG partner with Hollard Life

Funeral Services Group (FSG) officially launched their partnership with Hollard Life Botswana which aims to create a seamless experience that alleviates the burden on families during their times of grief. The enhanced funeral insurance products launched offer increased benefits at a minimal increment of premiums. Speaking at the launch, FSG Head of Sales Tebogo Moribame-Setiko […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:FSG Head of Sales Tebogo Moribame-Setiko, Funeral Services Group (FSG), Hollard Life Botswana, Hollard Life Botswana Managing Director Tabuya Tau
Click to comment