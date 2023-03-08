From the boardroom to the bedroom

BTC executives caught in sex scandal resign

Two Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Executives embroiled in a sex scandal that tarnished the telecommunications brand badly on social media this week have resigned.

While the scandalous company Secretary, Sydney Mganga and his General manager, Support and Human Resources refused to confirm or deny their resignations, sources from BTC revealed that by Wednesday, the disgraced duo had tendered their resignations and cleared their desks.

The young executive from Francistown and his older and married colleague, HR Manager, Mmamot...