First Lady praises Minister Serame

In a glowing endorsement of her leadership, First Lady Neo Masisi, this week praised Minister of Finance Peggy Serame during the launch of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women’s Wing Funeral Scheme this morning.

The event, which marked a significant milestone for the BDP Women’s Wing, was held to celebrate the introduction of a funeral scheme aimed at alleviating financial and planning burden and to provide BDP members with peace to grieve without added stress of expenses during times of bereavement.

Addressing the attendees First Lady Neo Masisi, affectionately known as MmaAtsile, spoke highly of Minister Serame’s role in making the initiative a reality.

She credited Serame’s strong leadership and dedication as both the Minister of Finance and the Chairperson of the Women’s Wing, for the successful implementation of the scheme.

“Under Minister Serame’s guidance, we have seen this important initiative come to life. Her unwavering commitment to the women of our party and her ability to navigate the complexities of her dual roles have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. She is a true example of what it means to lead with integrity and vision.”

The First Lady’s praise was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, many of whom expressed their admiration for Minister Serame’s contributions to the party and the nation.

As the first woman to hold the position of Minister of Finance in Botswana, Serame has been a trailblazer, championing economic reforms and policies that aim to improve the lives of all Batswana, particularly women in the informal sector.

An office administrator has been employed to run the fund while 30 women across the country have been employed to sell the insurance.

Profits will be shared among the BDP Women’s Wing, BONALife and Kgari Insurance Brokers.

The recognition by the First Lady may come as a morale boost heading into the BDP primary elections re-run for Goodhope-Mmathethe Constituency where Serame is expected to face Minister of Health Edwin Dikoloti this weekend.