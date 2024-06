A brewing scandal within a prominent Pentecostal Holiness Church has thrust Pastor Kekgaoditse Suping, along with a church superintendent and a University of Botswana lecturer, into the spotlight, as their dubious dealings face scrutiny in court. Russ Molosiwa, a relentless investigator, has been diligently uncovering Pastor Suping’s actions, which he fears could tarnish the church’s […]