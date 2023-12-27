Gorgeous grannies

Golden oldies strut their stuff in Monarch

Rolling back the years, nine grannies proved they’ve still got it, shuffling on to the stage – some slower than others – to turn heads at the Monarch Community Hall for a beauty contest with a difference.

Organised by Mma Botswana Old Age Harmony Foundation, a Francistown-based charity dedicated to helping the elderly, the disabled and the poor, the pageant, which included contestants in their 70s, proved a hit, attracting a decent turn-out.

After a Saturday filled with fun and laughter, it was 65-year-old Margret Mathambo who walked away with the crown, as well as a goat, two chickens, a plate, six forks and spoons – not a baaa-d haul at all!

Her runners-up, Kudzani Daglas, 69, and Themba Dick, 60, also had reason to smile, receiving an almost identical prize, although the goat was swapped for two ducks instead.

Grinning like an excited teenager, Mathambo expressed her gratitude to the organisers for coming up with such a unique event.

“I wish this would happen every month, you guys really brought something out of the ordinary to our community. I pray that God will bless you more so that you can continue doing such events,” remarked the queen.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, one of the foundation’s founders, Regina Valentine, 43, explained they came up with the concept to keep the elderly engaged and give them something ‘a little different’ to look forward to.

“We’ve discovered that elderly people are frequently neglected, bored, and depressed, which raises blood sugar levels. As a result, we find that many elderly people suffer from these conditions. The purpose of the beauty pageant was to amuse the participants, keep them confined to one location, and provide some light-hearted entertainment,” said Valentine, who was quick to thank the Monarch community for their support.

“We intend to do it every year,” added Valentine, who started Harmony Foundation with Bokamoso Sethibe and Kgosi Valentine – both 22.

“On Wednesday, the grannies will be taken to a different event, a Wellness Day at Francistown Council Stadium, where they will undergo testing for various illnesses that primarily affect the elderly,” she told Voice Entertainment.

Sponsors for the pageant included: Lady V’s Organic Herbs, Ysiad Trendy Collections, Mr Gill’s Farm Produce and Valentine’s Farm. A special shout-out to Gladys Matapa, who took care of the cooking.