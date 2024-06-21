Disco dancer makes her move

Having made a splash for her saucy, energetic dance moves on stage, Lera Letsatle is now letting her music do the talking.

The 39-year-old proud Pantsula will release her second album this weekend, ‘Maitshoko’, a nine-track offering over a year in the making.

Recorded at three different studios, Cabido Productions, Hall of Fame and Sub-K Studios, the LP focuses on real-life issues close to Letsatle’s heart.

Tracks to look out for include ‘Mahalapye’, ‘Ramasedi’, ‘Dlala’ and ‘Life’.

The Disco dynamite, famous for her high-flying kicks, with her All-Star Pantsula pumps often ending up way above her ears, admits putting the finishing touches on ‘Maitsheko’ proved a challenge.

This included financial restraints, as well as giving birth to her first child and having to find someone to look after the baby to allow her to continue recording.

In the end, with perseverance and passion, the Kalamare native prevailed – after all, music and dancing is all she’s ever wanted to do since the bug bit back in 1994 as a Standard Four student.

“I loved dancing from a young age. The flexibility, passion and physical strength that I portray when I dish for my fans comes from long time back. Being Pantsula is in my blood. I was born a Pantsula that is why I jumped in this genre,” she declared.