Dialling trouble

A petty thief well-known to Francistown police dialled himself extra trouble on Monday, allegedly stealing a woman’s Samsung cellphone as she walked down the second city’s bustling ‘Bulawayo’ Street.

With the mob infamous for dealing brutally with such behaviour, 20-year-old Kago Johnson was fortunate the cops arrived to whisk the local lad away before the public could get their hands on him.

Appearing before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Prosecutor Moatlhodi Macheng pointed out Johnson was not a suitable candidate for bail as he has numerous cases before the courts.

“He has a break-in and robbery case before Francistown Magistrates’ Court. He also has a case of defilement at Masunga Magistrates’ Court. He has another seven cases with the DPP that are to be registered,” revealed Macheng.

For his part, no stranger to the courtroom, Johnson neglected to speak when given the chance.

Remanded in custody, the young man will be without signal for a while and is due back in court on 20th June.