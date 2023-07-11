Cracked lives

From partners to sworn enemies Couple's divorce ends in bitter fight over tuition business Ex-husband files urgent court application this week Just four years ago, the duo of Moemedi and Thelma Senwelo were running a profitable CRACKiT Tuition together as husband and wife. Today, the two, whose divorce was finalised last year in November, are […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Crackit Tuition, Dream World Academy, Energetic Market Solutions (EMS), Francistown, Lobatse, Maun, Moemedi and Thelma Senwelo, Palapye, Phakalane
Click to comment