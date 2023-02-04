Construction of Boro school finally commences

Construction of a two classroom satellite school in Boro is expected to commence any time this month following almost a three year delay blamed on COVID 19 outbreak and tendering process.

Area Councillor, Kenson Kgaga of Boro-Senonnori ward and area Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando of Maun West constituency confirmed in an interview this week that at least contractor is expected on site this month.

“They will have started construction before the end of February, that is what was presented at the council’s education committee this week. In fact the works should have started in Ja...