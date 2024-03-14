Grooving in the Ghetto Friday March 08, 2024

VINTAGE LIFESTYLE

The second annual ‘Mother of All Vintage Lifestyle 80s and 70s’ at Molapo Leisure Gardens is fast approaching.

Billed for Saturday 23 March, the throwback event by Akulalwe Records is a melting pot of music, fashion and cuisine from the 80s and 90s.

According to the Director, Uyapo Tshambani, the gig is expected to evoke fond memories of a bygone era, and simultaneously act as an educational platform for the younger generation, offering insight into the lifestyles and approaches of the past.

Revelers are required to adorn their best vintage outfits on the day.

Tickets are on sale at P80 for the early bird, P140 (double), P100 (standard) or P150 at the gate.

TAYZILLA BRINGS HOPE

Kasane based rappers, Tay Boz RapDucer BW and MoxZilla have dropped a single from their anticipated EP.

Complete with music video, ‘Hope’ was released on 27th February, with Tay Boz telling GiG they expect to release the EP at the end of this month.

“So far we’ve 12 songs, with one featuring HT. ‘Hope’ will put more cats into the project before it’s released,” he said.

Hope is exactly what it is.

It’s a big statement from two of Kasane’s biggest rappers to tell anyone out there that Hip Hop is alive and thriving in the tourism district.

These two cats sure run the streets and don’t need your vote.

Rating: 10/10

GANTSI GROOVE

A mountain of fun is heading for Hill Talk Night Club on 30 March, as the joint hosts the Gantsi All White Party featuring an exciting line-up of DJs.

The headline act will be rapper Tay Boz, who’ll be sharing the stage with DJs De Gunz, Nguve Power, Master Zein, Eddie and Dennisoko.

Tickets are selling for P50 and P100 for VIP access.