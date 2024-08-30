Celeb Edition with Lovemore Luke

Unleashing the power of the panda, Lovemore Luke has clawed his way into closets across the country with his clothing label: Panda Power BW.

An Electrical Engineer by profession, the 37-year-old’s trendy, eye-catching brand sparked into life shortly after the birth of his son.

Mostly focused on tops, Panda Power BW offers something unique in the local fashion scene, as the brains behind the brand proudly explains…

Kindly introduce yourself?

I was born on 23rd March 1987 and raised in Francistown, Somerset Extension.

My home village is Shashe.

I am a graduate in Electrical Engineering in Cape Town Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Tell us about your brand Panda Power BW – when did it start and what was the inspiration behind it?

The brand Panda Power BW was established in 2018 when my son was born.

I have always been a big fan of Kung Fu Movies, and my son loved ‘Kung Fu Panda’ a lot.

So, I started calling him Lil Panda and would print out matching Panda t-shirts for the family.

On my son’s fifth birthday in 2023 we threw him a party and the theme was Panda.

All the guests loved it and mostly placed orders with me to print t-shirts.

There after more people started placing more orders.

And how is business now? How many shirts have you sold?

Business started booming when we gifted DJ Fresh with our merchandise, and it gained more attention.

We have sold many that we lost count.

What message does the brand carry?

Panda Power BW is a brand with a sense to describe strength, resilience, and influence and inspiration from the image of a panda.

We mostly refer to ‘Panda’ as to hustle, Re a PHANDA, we are hustling with Power in Botswana hence ‘Panda Power BW’.

Is Panda merchandise available in stores or do you just sell from home?

As for now we are operating from our residence in Block 5, Gaborone but we courier to anyone outside Gabs.

Also, we often have stalls at events.

The next stall will be at the Francistown Gin Mu Jean Event this Saturday, 24th August, at Riverside Deck.

How much will a t-shirt set me back?

Our prices start from P350 a t-shirt, hoodies and sweaters P550 and denim jackets at P800.

Who are your regular clients?

We have so many returning clients especially outgoing people who like attending events and really want to look good.

Who are your competitors?

I am not aware of anyone who does only graphic clothing because that is what we are solely focused on for now.

Do you have another brand apart from Panda?

My core business is Security.

I run a business called ‘Le Luke Power Eng’ that specialises in Electrical Fencing, Gate Automation, CCTV and Access Control.

Oh, when did this start and how’s it going?

2013 and it has been great.

But of recent the business is not as great, especially this year it’s bad!

Any celebrity who supported Panda Power BW brand?

They are there but quite few actually.

So far I have been supported by: Zynne Makimo, T.H.A.B.O, Khumo Kgwaadira, DJ Gouveia, Hey Nyena, Sadi Dikgaka.

Talking of celebrities, do you have a celebrity crush?

I do not want to make wife jealous.

I’ve been married since December 2017.

When was the last time you cried?

It was last week (laughs).

I was watching a sad movie, ‘John Q’, starring Denzel Washington.

Five things people don’t know about you?