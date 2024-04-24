BUAN defend P200k toilet renovations

Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) management has defended the installation of a sanitary ware at their campus which was initially estimated to cost about P25 000 but later ballooned to staggering P200 0000.

The project which took place at the school’s Administration Block involved the installation of a toilet seat, floor and wall tiles and pipes that connect the lavatory to the sewage system.

According to a highly placed source at the Sebele based institution, the project was not expected to cost more than P25 000 including labour.

However, that has not been the case as it went far beyond that. According to the institutions’ Manager, Communications and Marketing Onkgopotse Moreri, there is no corruption involved in the project.

“The procurement of services for this renovation was done in accordance with the request for quotations (RFQ) method of procurement. In the context of BUAN, the thresholds for this method of procurement are capped at five hundred thousand pula (P500, 000.00). Within this RFQ method of procurement, the Accounting Officer, who in terms of the Public Procurement Act is the Vice Chancellor, has delegated the approval of two hundred thousand pula (P200,000.00) and below to the levels of Procurement Manager and Directors while procurements above P200, 000.00 are approved by the Accounting Officer.”

Moreri said that the basis of awarding the tender was based on the most responsive bid or the lowest priced bid.

“The lowest and most responsive bid in this case was awarded the contract at P 180 840. 48 inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT). The other two (2) competing bidders had quoted P193, 481.94 and P200, 683.32.”

She said that the University Management is not aware of allegations of corruption and/or any impropriety regarding the conversion of the old office into a toilet within the Administration Block.

She said that the University will appreciate any information or evidence of corruption to facilitate internal investigations and further referral to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes.

“If found out that there was any misconduct in relation to this tender or any other tender within the University, Management will not hesitate to take appropriate action in terms of Staff Disciplinary Policy and Procedures,” said Moreri.