Brother in court for raping sister

A 49-year-old man from Dikhutsaneng lands in Kweneng District, this week took the stand before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court facing his younger sister whom he allegedly raped and threatened to kill.

The accused whose names cannot be mentioned to protect the victim is charged with three counts of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threat to kill.

The sister, aged 29, told the court how her brother raped her at knife point.

She said that on the morning of December, 05th, 2012, while at church, her brother called her to ask her about her whereabouts.

He then instructed her to be home by 4:30 pm.

On the way home from church with two friends they met the brother who got angry and asked the girls if they were the ones who delayed her.

“He told the girls that they shouldn’t say anything, they left me and he dragged me to the bush where there was a shack with torn blankets. He told me to call my mother and friends to inform them that my life was about to end. He then took off his clothes and forced me to undress but I refused, so he undressed me and raped me,” said the victim.

The matter was later reported to the police who arrested the suspect and took the matter before court.

The suspect, who is on bail, is expected to be back in court for continuation of trial on August 5th, 2024.