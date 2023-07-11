Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Blue jacket plaza ‘reborn’

By

Published

Blue jacket plaza 'reborn'
REBORN: Blue Jacket Plaza's new look

Following a much-needed facelift a year in the making, one of Ghetto’s oldest malls, Blue Jacket Plaza was officially reopened last Friday. The new and improved shopping centre, best known for housing Shoprite, was rendered open for business by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane in a ceremony fittingly held under the theme ‘Ya Zwagwa Butshwa’ (iKalanga […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Tourism needs diversification- Hatab Tourism needs diversification- Hatab

Business

Tourism needs diversification- Hatab

Maun remains a tourism hub and makes up the majority membership of Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB), the organisation’s Public Affairs and...

04/04/2023
BPF rocked by tribalism BPF rocked by tribalism

Politics

BPF rocked by tribalism

Troubled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has been rocked by internal squabbles, with the ugly face of tribalism rearing its head and threatening to collapse...

29/03/2023
Inside BOPEU's GLA scheme Inside BOPEU's GLA scheme

Business

Inside BOPEU’s GLA scheme

The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) have launched a Group Life Assurance Scheme aimed at improving the lives of members and dependents during their...

14/03/2023
Of a dunderhead VP and Bona’s divorce Of a dunderhead VP and Bona’s divorce

Opinions

Of a dunderhead VP and Bona’s divorce

Our Vice President was labelled a dunderhead, there is alleged massive looting and smuggling of gold running into millions of US dollars every week...

14/03/2023
Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence

News

Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence

The absence of MP for Serowe West Tshekedi Khama from the National Assembly is a serious source of concern and could earn him expulsion...

14/02/2023
Kavuru's copper crusade Kavuru's copper crusade

Business

Kavuru’s copper crusade

Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...

06/12/2022
Raised by a carton of chibuku Raised by a carton of chibuku

News

Raised by a carton of chibuku

The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...

29/11/2022

Business

Teemane mall adds new sparkle to Letlhakane

300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...

29/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.