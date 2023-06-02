Big Weekend – Friday 02 May, 2023

PALAPYE CREW HEADING TO DURBAN Palapye’s up and coming, DJ Skhebo, is making in roads in the region with an invitation to Nkandla Lifestyle Club in Durban. Joining him on his South African journey will be another Palapye-based and energetic MC, Mtizah, and songbird, Rittar of 'Go Siame' hit. Their gig is scheduled for June […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Bee Tee 4041 and FME DJs, Big Weekend, Casper Tha DJ, DJ Bunny, DJ Skhebo, Dollar Mac, Glen lewis, Hapex Guru, HK and Dolphus, Jazzbrew Pub and Grill in Ramotswa, Johny Mokhali, MC, Mtizah, Nkandla Lifestyle Club, Notwane Lifestyle Club, Ntate Stunna, O’Neil Africa, Otis Fraser, Positive K, Strontivity, Thabang Garogwe, The Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort
Click to comment