Big Weekend – Friday 02 May, 2023

PALAPYE CREW HEADING TO DURBAN Palapye’s up and coming, DJ Skhebo, is making in roads in the region with an invitation to Nkandla Lifestyle Club in Durban. Joining him on his South African journey will be another Palapye-based and energetic MC, Mtizah, and songbird, Rittar of 'Go Siame' hit. Their gig is scheduled for June […]