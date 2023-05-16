Connect with us

A common cause

A common cause
FIGHTING FOR FEMALES: Saleshando

North West women unite in desire to make a difference at the polls The lack of female representation in local politics, both at parliamentary and council level, has been described as a glaring abnormality by one of the country's top politicians, Dumelang Saleshando. Speaking at an ongoing training for woman politicians in Maun on Monday, […]

