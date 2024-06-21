BDF electrician takes own life

Matsiloje police officers are investigating an incident in which a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) civilian employee killed himself with a gun on Wednesday in Matsiloje village.

The 56-year-old Matsiloje native who worked as an electrician in one of the BDF camps in Francistown shot himself with his rifle in the bush on the outskirts of the village.

Confirming the incident, Matsiloje Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Ngada said the deceased was found dead in his car by a farmer going to his farm.

“It was reported that the deceased left home on that fateful morning going to work with no signs or any suicidal tendencies,” said Ngada adding that no suicide note was left.

Superintendent Ngada also mentioned that cases of this nature are worrisome, and that people tend to make wrong decisions when there are available facilities to deal with such issues.

“Men must not bottle-up their problems, they must open up to be helped,” advised Ngada.