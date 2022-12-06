Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return

By

Published

Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return
ATTENTIVE AUDIENCE: Kgotla meeting

Dikgosi decry govt's divide and control tactics

Concerned elders from the Bangwato Royal house in Serowe have lambasted government for fuelling divisions within their tribe in an effort to divide and control.

Speaking at a press conference that was held at the house from which the Bangwato Acting Paramount Chief, Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane was recently evicted by government, one of the uncles, Rasebolai Kgamane condemned the ill-treatment meted out by government on the regent and the tribe at large.

Rasebolai said that as a way of driving a wedge within the tribe, government was tryi...

SING UP and Login to read full story.
Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

18/10/2022
Makgadikgadi magic Makgadikgadi magic

Travel

Makgadikgadi magic

Diary of a Journalist “There’s a charity walk in the Makgadikgadi coming up, fancy it?” enquired my nonchalant Bureau Chief, Kabelo Dipholo, conveniently leaving...

29/08/2022
Born and Raised braced for SA Born and Raised braced for SA

Entertainment

Born and Raised braced for SA

Six local entertainers set for Jozi gig Their annual December extravaganza has proved to be a national hit, delivering one of the most popular...

23/08/2022
Calling for help Calling for help

Business

Calling for help

Govt plan private push With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of...

20/07/2022
A spark on the horizon A spark on the horizon

Business

A spark on the horizon

Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...

20/07/2022
Turning stones into life Turning stones into life

Business

Turning stones into life

meet the boss Although he graduated in Geology, Odirile Kaang was all set to spend his professional career running a car rental and organising...

12/07/2022
Big Weekend Big Weekend

Entertainment

ATI spellbinds Ghetto

All roads led to the city of Francistown for the much-awaited ‘As One’ music concert last weekend and Voice Entertainment joined the multitudes that...

07/06/2022
Tawana continues to haunt Seametso Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

Latest News

Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

BDP members demand apology for 2014 elections remarks Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Political Education and Elections Committee (PEEC) Chairperson, Alec Seametso’s utterances against Kgosi...

31/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.