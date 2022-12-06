Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return

Dikgosi decry govt's divide and control tactics

Concerned elders from the Bangwato Royal house in Serowe have lambasted government for fuelling divisions within their tribe in an effort to divide and control.

Speaking at a press conference that was held at the house from which the Bangwato Acting Paramount Chief, Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane was recently evicted by government, one of the uncles, Rasebolai Kgamane condemned the ill-treatment meted out by government on the regent and the tribe at large.

Rasebolai said that as a way of driving a wedge within the tribe, government was tryi...