Suspected serial burglar in trouble again

Seemingly unable to keep his nose clean for long, a suspected habitual burglar is back behind bars due to his alleged sticky fingers.

42-year-old Taurai Chari was busted in Broadhurst last week, implicated in a break-in in the area after reportedly being caught in possession of stolen property.

Arraigned before Broadhurst Magistrates Court, after a quick check on the Zimbabwean’s background, the cops discovered he was out on bail for a several other robbery incidents but had stopped attending court and was on the run.

Hauled before Extension II Magistrates Court for one such case this Wednesday, Chari was remanded in custody.

It was heard that on or about 13 August in Mogoditshane, the suspected thief was found with 12 tower batteries valued at P105, 000 in total. Unable to give a satisfactory explanation of how he came to possess them, Chari was arrested.

Locked up again, he is due back at Extension II Court on 24 January 2024 for status hearing.

Before then, however, the Zimbabwean, who is in the country legally, will come before Village Magistrates Court on Thursday (7 December) to face further break-in charges.

He is also set to appear before Gaborone Regional Court next week for yet another burglary matter.

Despite this, Chari’s attorney told court he managed to get his client’s passport from the Station Commander ahead of the Case Management Conference, noting this was vital for his bail application plans. Considering the long-list of charges against him, freedom seems a far-fetched dream for now!