ATI recovering after weekend health scare

Celebrated motswako artist and rapper, Atlasaone Molemogi- popularly known as ATI is recovering at his house following a weekend health scare which prevented him from performing over the weekend at a scheduled show in Maun.

ATI was set to headline at Base Lounge on Friday night where he was to share the stage with DJ Hood, Skint and Distilled, but was unable to attend.

Although allegations suggest he collapsed at his hotel room hours before his set, his Manager Benah Kobotwe, has clarified the situation.

“ATI was catastrophically afflicted by an unforeseen medical exigency on the evening of July 26th, necessitating immediate and intensive medical intervention. This unforeseen health crisis compelled his confinement to the Hospital environment for a period of mandatory medical surveillance culminating on the 28th of July,” explained Kobotwe in a media statement.

“We are cognizant of the profound disappointment this hiatus had engendered among our devoted fan base. Please be assured that we are assiduously exploring avenues to mitigate the resultant disaffection. In tandem with the Event promoters, we are diligently formulating a suitable recompense. Your steadfast support and understanding during this challenging epoch are invaluable and deeply appreciated.”

Base Lounge also released a statement assuring its patrons that it intends to honour the promise it made to its patrons. “We also wish ATI a swift recovery and appreciate his efforts to attend the event despite his condition.”

For a while now, ATI has been struggling with mobility issues, often requiring the help of his bodyguards to walk and at times having to sit down during his performances.