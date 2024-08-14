Arsonist fakes mental illness to avoid court

A suspected arsonist from Sankuyo village is set to face serious charges for allegedly burning down two commercial properties after two years of avoiding sentencing by faking mental illness.

According to court documents, on March 7, 2018, Osomareleng Lesheto allegedly set a tent belonging to Mankwe Lodge and property worth of P129 000 were burnt being Tent, 2 beds, bedding, tables, chairs, mirror, Back up battery, flask, wardrobe and a mat.

Three days later, 44- year old Masheto returned to Mankwe Lodge this time targeting the kitchen area with fire in the process causing damage to property estimated at P210 000. The burnt properties included the kitchen, storeroom and office.

According to the state Prosecutor, Masheto was charged with two counts of arson, however he pleaded guilty to the first count and was awaiting sentencing before he was taken to Sabrana Mental Hospital.

“He pleaded guilty in count one and was convicted in May 2022 before Chief Magistrate Mulalo. He is waiting for sentence,” revealed the prosecutor.

The prosecution further revealed that because he seemed mentally unstable, Masheto was admitted to a psychiatric hospital where it was confirmed that he is of sound mind.

“He pretended to be of unsound mind but it has been confirmed that he is okay. We are ready to commence with trial on count two,” revealed the prosecution.

Before the first witness could take the stand, Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu requested time to advise herself on how to proceed with the matter since it appears that it was partly heard at another court.

For his part Masheto revealed that he never pretended to be mentally unstable, instead it was prosecution that doubted his sanity and referred him to a mental institution.

The matter has been set for status hearing on August 22nd.