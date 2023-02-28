All hail the kaizer

BCP Phikwe West 'contender' emerges from the shadows

Although the writ of election is yet to be released for parties’ primaries, for the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) in Selibe Phikwe West, a clear leader is emerging from the pack: Reuben Wame Kaizer.

Since 2014, the constituency has remained in the iron grip of former BCP favourite, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dithapelo Keorapetse.

It seems the lime boys believe Kaizer, who until recently has very much gone under the radar, is the man to bring it back home.

The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the 35-year-old business...