Suspected Tutume serial killer's arrest brings temporary joy to victim's family

The arrest of a suspected triple-murderer, believed to be behind a brutal killing spree in the Tutume area last month, has brought a moment of relief to the victims’ grieving families.

After two weeks on the run, the 32-year-old alleged serial killer was nabbed across the border in Plumtree on Monday with the help of the Zimbabwean Republic Police.

The cops are working around the clock to secure the Zim national’s extradition back to Botswana.

The suspect, who went by several aliases, including: Vicet...