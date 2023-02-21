Connect with us

News

A moment of relief

ARRESTED: Police broke the news on Tuesday

Suspected Tutume serial killer's arrest brings temporary joy to victim's family

The arrest of a suspected triple-murderer, believed to be behind a brutal killing spree in the Tutume area last month, has brought a moment of relief to the victims’ grieving families.

After two weeks on the run, the 32-year-old alleged serial killer was nabbed across the border in Plumtree on Monday with the help of the Zimbabwean Republic Police.

The cops are working around the clock to secure the Zim national’s extradition back to Botswana.

The suspect, who went by several aliases, including: Vicet...

You May Also Like

Field of death Field of death

News

Field of death

Murdered granny's remains found in her field... but is there a serial killer at large? On 12th January, Garebaitse Gaofitlhelwe was found tied-up in...

07/02/2023
Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
Beyond borders Beyond borders

Business

Beyond borders

Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...

27/12/2022
Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022 Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Disco artist clinches two Bomu awards Popular Disco artist, Kehakgametse Kehakgametse known as Khoza Mkhozeni in the music circles left the disco lovers brimming...

09/12/2022

Business

A bike and a big idea

The man behind courier company's lightning fast rise While Covid-19 brought Botswana and indeed the world to a standstill for large periods, an eager...

20/09/2022
Mampala to release 3rd album Mampala to release 3rd album

Entertainment

Grooving

Mampala to release 3rd album She started off as traditional artist, releasing her debut album in 2009. The 29 year old Semitwe native Mampala...

14/06/2022
