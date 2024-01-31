Zim man arrested for mum-of-three’s murder

Maun police have arrested a 45-year-old Zimbabwean man, Future Chabalala in connection with the murder of a mother-of-three, who was strangled to death in her bedroom at her home in Boseja ward on 9th January.

Oriah Keolopile was reportedly found by her 14-year-old son as he prepared for school the following morning, her body slumped between the bed and wall.

Although she was rushed to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital, it was already too late and she was sadly certified dead upon arrival.

According to sources close to the case, on the day she died, Keolopile left home to renew her Omang, returning at around 2000 hours in the company of a man believed to be Chabalala.

“The two were drunk and had a bottle of brandy in their possession. When the victim’s daughter enquired about the identity of her companion, the mother dismissed her and told her she wanted to sleep. It appears a misunderstanding ensued during the night and he strangled her and fled the scene,” disclosed the family source.

Making his second appearance before Maun Magistrates Court on Monday, Chabalala was deemed a flight risk, as it was revealed he was in the country illegally and does not have a fixed residential address in Botswana.

“The court understands and appreciates the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, but a balance ought to be struck with whether the accused person has a high likelihood to flee when making determination of their liberty,” explained Magistrate, Chandapiwa Molefi, before remanding the suspect in custody.

The matter has been set for 5 February for status update.