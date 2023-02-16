Youth whipped for slapping mum

A drunken youth who ruined Christmas Day by smacking his mum in the face in an alcohol-fuelled rage received a painful present this week when he was sentenced to four strokes of the cane.

23-year-old Loago Koboyankwe was found guilty of common assault for slapping his mother, Dolly Koboyankwe at their Block 9 home on Christmas morning last year.

According to the facts of the case, heard before G West Customary Court on Wednesday, Loaga came home completely sloshed after a night of heavy drinking.

When confronted by his mother over his boozy state, the young man reportedly went berserk...