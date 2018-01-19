Who cares?

Social butterfly, Bronia Masego Matshane this week announced to the whole world on social media that she finished paying her car loan off last year, and she is now saving for the next three years to buy another car cash.

She also went on about how she is considering to be a mother blah blah…

But the question is who really cares about what is happening in your life Mis B? The next thing on the same post you talk about banks chowing your money with bloody interest.

It was your choice and nobody forced you to buy a car on credit so grow up Missy or should Shaya say Ms instead?

My advice to you Bronia is to stop behaving like you are desperate for celebrity status and keep your things to yourself Missy or should I say Ms?