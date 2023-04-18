What does gender have to do with chieftaincy?

Woman denied the right to lead

Fight over Bogosi jwa Thamaga heads to court

Gender and age has become the centre of reasoning by some chiefs in Thamaga as they attempt to block the late Kgosi Gobuamang Gobuamang’s daughter, Bone Gobuamang from ascending to the chieftaisnhip after her father's death.

This week a meeting that was held in Thamaga to announce the names of those to be forwarded to government for consideration for Tribal leadership position of Bakgatla – Ba- Ga- Mmanaana failed to reach a consensus with many arguing that they cannot be led by a woman.

It is said that in ...