Visually impaired artist appeals for support

Thapson to walk 10km for musical equipment Gaoabiwe Thapson, a visually impaired Maun guitarist, is gearing up for a 10 kilometre walk next weekend from Samedupi to Maun to raise funds for sound equipment. The July, 22nd sponsored walk is also expected to bring together local artists including among others, Stiger Sola, Thapson, Dragon, Skripa-T, […]