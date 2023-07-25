Visually impaired artist appeals for support

Thapson to walk 10km for musical equipment Gaoabiwe Thapson, a visually impaired Maun guitarist, is gearing up for a 10 kilometre walk next weekend from Samedupi to Maun to raise funds for sound equipment. The July, 22nd sponsored walk is also expected to bring together local artists including among others, Stiger Sola, Thapson, Dragon, Skripa-T, […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Dragon, Entertainment, Gaoabiwe Thapson, Goareng Dragon Kelebogile, Histo, Skripa-T, Stiger Sola, Sub K, Thapson
Click to comment