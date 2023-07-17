Connect with us

US to invest $55bn in Africa

OPTIMISTIC: President Masisi

The United States of America has pledged US$55 billion in foreign assistance to invest in Africa over the next three years to expand two-way trade and investment, bolster African health systems, engage the diaspora and foster technological innovation in African countries. The funds are to be invested in human capital, infrastructure, digital connectivity, agribusiness, sustainable […]

