Unfriendly fire

Maid accidentally shots herself while cleaning up #Well-known Sebina businessman questioned over incident



A popular Sebina business couple, Winifred Amon Gibson and his wife are being questioned by the police after their house helper allegedly shot herself with what is believed to be a pistol.

The couple own Botshelo Shopping Complex in Sebina and are widely considered to be business pioneers in the village.

The incident, which the family allegedly attempted to keep under wraps, happened on Monday when their Zimbabwean maid, Josephine Mudzimo was cleaning in the house.

The Voice learnt that the pistol was inside a bag when it accidentally went off and shot Mudzimo on the inside of her thigh, the bullet exiting right below her buttocks.

Despite travelling to Sebina on Wednesday morning, attempts to extract a comment from the family proved unsuccessful.

This reporter met the couple’s son Kemmone Amon, who’s also the village’s Councillor under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ticket. Amon alerted his mother to our presence and the nature of our visit at her bustling shop.

“She says she’s still busy with her accounts, she can only talk to you tomorrow,” was the councillor’s response when he came back from his mother’s office.

The Voice later went to Sebina Police Post after receiving a tip off that the injured woman was taken in for questioning by the secret police.

Walking with great difficulty, propped-up by the aid of crutches, Mudzimo, who is rumoured to be an illegal immigrant, emerged from the interview room briefly.

The Post Commander was however in no mood to entertain questions, referring all inquiries to Tutume Police Station Commander, Jerry Halahala.

“That is news to me. I just heard that there are some officers from Francistown in Sebina but I’m yet to receive a report,” was Halahala’s response.

The Voice have learnt that the family took the maid to a Clinic where nurses demanded a police report, which they didn’t have. It however remains unclear which medical facility agreed to stitch her up without the required report.

A resident of Sebina, who claims to be a close friend to the injured woman, Mgcini Morule said Mudzimo was contemplating skipping the border back to her country with the aid of her employers.

“She doesn’t have any documents she was ready to accept any money offered to her and go back home to seek medical attention,” he said.

The dreadlocked Morule, who flatly refused to be photographed, said he also learnt that the pistol that shot his friend was smuggled into the country from South Africa.

“It is not a registered gun and the big question is who brought it into the country? It is unfair for people to treat human beings like this. There’s a proper way to deal with a bullet wound, you just don’t patch it up like a small cut,” griped the infuriated Morule, adding he expects his friend’s injury to turn septic if she does not receive proper medical attention soon.

Meanwhile, a petrol attendant who works at a filling station owned by the family held an entirely different view. She believes the family is being targeted by people who want to see their businesses close.

“I think this is a small matter that they are now blowing out of proportion. Most of the people following this matter are politicians who also want to see Amon lose elections,” she said.