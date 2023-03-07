Time for textiles

Forgotten sector in the limelight as govt pledges support

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela has given the textile industry a boot up the bum, challenging the sector to up its game and focus on producing high quality goods.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop organised by Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (BEMA) in Gaborone last week, Kgafela assured the industry of his government’s support.

Held under the theme, ‘Intervention Geared Towards Promoting Sustainable Textile Business Growth’ the workshop was designed to address key issues in the industry.

...