Taxi driver rapes school girl

Molepolole police are currently investigating a distressing incident involving a taxi driver who allegedly raped a 14-year-old Form 2 girl after school hours.

Confirming the incident, Station Commander Superintendent Jacob Molapong stated that the investigation is ongoing, with the police awaiting results from the forensic laboratory to bolster their case before initiating legal proceedings.

The incident reportedly took place in early March of this year, shortly after the girl had finished school.

According to reports, on February 26th, 2024, prior to the incident, the girl had boarded the taxi along with two friends.

During the journey, the taxi driver purportedly requested the girl’s mobile number, which she declined to provide.

However, one of her friends reportedly shared the number with the taxi driver without her consent.

Subsequently, on Friday, March 1st, 2024, the taxi driver allegedly contacted the girl, requesting to meet her at the bus rank.

Upon her arrival, she boarded the suspect’s taxi, believing it to be a routine journey home. However, instead of proceeding with other customers, the driver opted to drop them off and kept the girl in the vehicle.

Under false pretenses, the driver purportedly lured the girl to a secluded area near Kwaring, close to Molepolole Prison, claiming to show her a scenic location. Once there, he allegedly raped her.

Superintendent Molapong emphasized that once the police investigation is concluded, the suspect will be brought before the court to face appropriate legal action.