Sweet melody

We must praise choir to perform at Molapo piazza

To connect with the audience through song and melody, bringing them closer to God and unleashing an outpouring of the Holy spirit to bring healing, hope and restoration. That is the essence of We Must Praise choir, vessels who have dedicated their lives to spreading the good news through gospel music.

Currently in their fifth year, We Must Praise is a Botswana based contemporary gospel ensemble made up of approximately (30) personnel inclusive of the band, vocalists and support staff.

Founded in 2019 by the current President of the Bo...