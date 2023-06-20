Connect with us

News

Suspect throws hot oil on police officers

DEFENSIVE: Bogosi

" The oil wasn't even that hot" - Bogosi Kopong Police have reportedly opened a case against a 43-year-old man for allegedly splashing hot cooking oil on police officers who were in his pursuit. The officers met their fate when they allegedly turned up at Letsweletse Bogosi’s home in Kopong on May 25th, after his […]

