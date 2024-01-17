‘Sticky-fingered’ soldier

A soldier’s suspected sticky-fingers landed him in the slammer over the festive holidays after he allegedly broke into his comrades’ homes and stole from them.

Facing four counts of house breaking and stealing, Lance Corporal, Oteng Oteng, was remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates Court and spent New Years behind bars.

The 30-year-old, who is stationed at Thebephatshwa Air Base, is said to have gone robbing twice between 3 to 27 December.

He was charged with two counts of breaking into one, Maranyane Rankwe’s house and stealing a power bank, necklace and a ring, with a total value of P350.

Oteng is further accused of breaking into a dwelling house belonging to Chipo Makalanga and making away with a black Lenovo laptop worth P5, 000 and a money box valued at P50.

With investigations into the break-ins just beginning, and the stolen goods yet to be recovered, plea in the matter was reserved

During his brief court appearance, the BDF man appeared relaxed, jovially enquiring how long he would spend in jail rather than requesting bail.

The answer was at least three weeks, with the Magistrate remanding him in custody until 18 January to allow the police to continue their investigations without any interference.