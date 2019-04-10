‘Stay away from my man!’

*First lady allegedly threatens Panzirah- Matshome

* I had no relationship outside work with HE- Panzirah

In wake of the social media backlash currently raging against Roselyn Panzirah-Matshome, The Voice has in its possession screenshots of a leaked letter in which the Tlokweng councillor complained to President Mokgweetsi Masisi about harassment from his wife.

In the three-paged letter, the councillor, who was fired from her Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) sub–committee post earlier this year, accused the first lady, Neo Jane Masisi of being a bully.

In the dispatch, sent last September, Panzirah-Matshome tells Masisi that his wife had been sending her threatening messages, allegedly warning the councillor to ‘back off’ from her man.

The letter further accuses Mma Masisi of harassing other cabinet members as well as a female Minister.

“I had, at the time, received unpleasant exchanges via texts from the first lady. I am aware of such similar situations,” reads part of the correspondence.

It marks a drastic decline in a once strong relationship.

Panzirah-Matshome was a close ally of President Masisi’s and was an influential figure in his 2017 Tonoto campaign when HE was still the Vice President.

AWAITING MASISI’S RESPONCE: Panzirah Matshome

This Monday, the councillor shocked many at a press briefing hosted by Presidential hopeful Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, with her opening remarks.

“I know my President fired me because his wife does not like working with women, especially me!” she claimed, a comment that caused much murmuring amongst the gathered media personnel.

Following the outburst, The Voice paid Panzirah-Matshome a visit at her office.

Asked if she could validate the letter, the fiery councillor replied, “I cannot say anything on the matter because as you have just said I did write a letter of complaint to the President. The matter is still before him so I cannot be seen to be commenting on it.”

Pressed further if the two had any other relationship outside the professional, the councillor said, “NO!” before promptly chasing The Voice reporter out of her office.

The publication subsequently reached out to the Vice President, Slumber Tshogwane, who admitted knowing about the letter but could not go into detail.

Tsogwane further confirmed he has previously approached Panzirah-Matshome to try and mediate.

“Yes I tried to talk to her about the letter she had written to HE. She assured me she understood where I was coming from,” said the VP.

Efforts to also solicit a comment from the President failed as his Private Secretary ignored The Voice’s questions sent via Whatsapp.

The PS eventually called back but refused to comment on the matter.

“I don’t know anything. I want nothing to do with that – please speak to Government spokesperson. HE is very busy now,” was the short response.

The first Lady’s Private Secretary failed to answer her phone by the time of going to press.