sponsorship nightmare

Corporation Games’ dream of giving back to the community has turned into a nightmare after sponsors withdrew their pledges at the last minute.

After months of planning and onboarding sponsors for a corporate league with the intention of giving the proceeds to charity, Corporation Games was left disappointed when a number of sponsors backed out just before the event.

They released a statement of regret the night before the games informing that some sponsors had pulled out of the event. “Today we have to make the difficult decision to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control, ...