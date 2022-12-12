Connect with us

News

Woman in court for murder

Woman in court for murder
In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been arraigned before Maun Magistrate court for allegedly stabbing her 22- year- old lover to death.

It is said that the deceased was found by a passer by lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound on his chest in the evening of Saturday 26 November. Police preliminary investigations led them to Keitsheletse Boemang who is said to have been in a toxic love relationship with Mpolokang Makgetho.

In her brief appearance last week the state prosecutor in charge of the case applied ...


