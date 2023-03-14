Spiritual husband casting out ends in rape charge

An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe who makes a living as a spiritual healer was arrested and hauled before the magistrate court on Tuesday facing two counts of rape and entering Botswana through ungazetted point of entry.

The alleged rapist, 40-year old Praise Pasipanodya who stands accused of molesting a special education standard 7 pupil has been remanded in custody until his next mention scheduled for April, 03rd, 2023.

According to court papers the self styled prophet raped the teenager under the pretext that he was using sexual intercourse to destroy a mystical creature he referred ...